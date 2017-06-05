Smooth elections a sound strategy - at least for now
Sunday's election day saw a handful of CNRP voters temporarily detained, 12 independent election observers illegally booted from their polling stations and soldiers seemingly stationed in communes with tight races in order to sway the vote in the ruling party's favour. But the irregularities, while concerning, were a far cry from those seen at 2013's national poll, which saw a riot in Phnom Penh, voters chased from polling stations, widespread voter list problems and registration rates exceeding 125 percent in some provinces - not to mention a yearlong opposition boycott of parliament over disputed results.
