Shipping a fresh Kampot taste to the big city

Three close friends embarked on a joint culinary venture in Tuol Tom Poung last month, hoping to bring both the signature food and aesthetic of Cambodia's fishermen to the city's urban dwellers. Although located in one of the busiest neighbourhoods of the capital, Nesat Seafood Eatery sports a beachside aesthetic and tropical plants, with a simple and peaceful open-air design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.