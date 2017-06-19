Shaky outlook for black pepper

13 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The rapid expansion of pepper cultivation in Cambodia coincides with the spice's plummeting world prices, creating concerns that the glut of pepper ripening on vines across the Kingdom could further erode next season's market prices and push the sector toward a collapse. Hean Vanhan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, said large-scale planting in recent years, encouraged by the soaring prices, has significantly boosted Cambodia's pepper production.

Chicago, IL

