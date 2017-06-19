Scotland's first Dark Tourism confere...

Scotland's first Dark Tourism conference to explore Holocaust sites as tourist draws

Glasgow is preparing this week to host Scotland 's first Dark Tourism conference at the city's Caledonian University , exploring the issues around visiting locations where horrific atrocities such as genocide have occurred. Running from 28 June to 1 July, the gathering will address how best to approach visits to dark tourism sites related to the Holocaust in particular.

