Sar Kheng says official held in Thailand avoided checkpoint, vows arms probe
Interior Minister Sar Kheng, who is seen speaking at an event, announced that his Ministry will investigate into the weapons trafficking controversy in Koh Kong province. Interior Minister Sar Kheng has vowed an investigation into an alleged arms trafficking operation linked to a Cambodian official, saying information from suspects indicated the guns were smuggled via a "corridor" in Cambodia's Koh Kong province into Thailand and did not pass through the international checkpoint.
