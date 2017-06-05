Sar Kheng downs offer of inclusion into CNRP
Interior Minister Sar Kheng poses for a photograph yesterday after casting his vote at a polling station in Battambang province. Fresh News A remark by an opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party senior adviser that Minister of Interior Sar Kheng would remain deputy prime minister if the opposition party won the 2018 national elections drew a terse response from the Cambodian People's Party , with the minister saying that this suggestion was "malicious" and tarnished his honour.
