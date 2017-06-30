Roadwork to cause electricity supply cuts

A technician installs new electrical lines on a power cable in central Phnom Penh in 2015. Electricite du Cambodge announced power suspensions from June 29 to July 2 in Phnom Penh, Kandal and Kampong Speu provinces State-run energy provider Electricite du Cambodge will cut the power supply in some areas of Phnom Penh, Kandal and Kampong Speu provinces when electrical lines are moved to make way for the expansion of National Road 5. According to a statement released yesterday, EdC said the dismantling and installation of electrical lines will take place from June 29 to July 2, between 9am and 5pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.