Roadwork to cause electricity supply ...

Roadwork to cause electricity supply cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Pnompenh Post

A technician installs new electrical lines on a power cable in central Phnom Penh in 2015. Electricite du Cambodge announced power suspensions from June 29 to July 2 in Phnom Penh, Kandal and Kampong Speu provinces State-run energy provider Electricite du Cambodge will cut the power supply in some areas of Phnom Penh, Kandal and Kampong Speu provinces when electrical lines are moved to make way for the expansion of National Road 5. According to a statement released yesterday, EdC said the dismantling and installation of electrical lines will take place from June 29 to July 2, between 9am and 5pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC