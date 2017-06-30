Restaurant recreates houses from Battambang's 'Lordship Era'

At Labaab, a new restaurant close to Vattanac Capital tower, designer and owner Rith Yoeun has transplanted a 19th-century Battambang-style design into a Phnom Penh dining room, serving up a medley of cuisines running the length of the lower Mekong From the outside, there is no indication that above a pharmacy on the second floor of a building on a commercial stretch of Street 110 is a replica of the grand wooden houses that used to be common in Northwestern Cambodia. The brainchild of Rith Yoeun, a civil engineer and designer educated in the United States, Labaab restaurant is an homage to Battambang's historic homes and to the cultural traditions along the Mekong River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.