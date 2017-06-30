Restaurant recreates houses from Batt...

Restaurant recreates houses from Battambang's 'Lordship Era'

At Labaab, a new restaurant close to Vattanac Capital tower, designer and owner Rith Yoeun has transplanted a 19th-century Battambang-style design into a Phnom Penh dining room, serving up a medley of cuisines running the length of the lower Mekong From the outside, there is no indication that above a pharmacy on the second floor of a building on a commercial stretch of Street 110 is a replica of the grand wooden houses that used to be common in Northwestern Cambodia. The brainchild of Rith Yoeun, a civil engineer and designer educated in the United States, Labaab restaurant is an homage to Battambang's historic homes and to the cultural traditions along the Mekong River.

