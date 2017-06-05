Residents protest over land claimed b...

Residents protest over land claimed by FEBC

Pnompenh Post

Villagers gather on Oknha Hong Piv's property to protest an ongoing land dispute with Far East Broadcasting Cambodia yesterday in Phnom Penh's Prek Pnov district. A land dispute between Prek Pnov district residents and the Far East Broadcasting Company came to a head on Sunday, with protesters claiming they were threatened and detained while company representatives and local officials said the demonstrators were peaceably removed.

Chicago, IL

