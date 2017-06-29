Rare Siamese crocodile eggs found in ...

Rare Siamese crocodile eggs found in Cambodia

This handout photo taken on May 8, 2017 released by the Wildlife Conservation Society on June 28, 2017 shows a conservationist examining 19 eggs of world's critically endangered Siamese Crocodile a long a river in Koh Kong province. AFP / IN HUL/ WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY Phnom Penh: Conservationists in Cambodia have found a nest with 19 eggs from one of the world's most endangered crocodiles, boosting hopes for a rare species threatened by poachers and habitat loss.

