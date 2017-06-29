Rare Siamese crocodile eggs found in Cambodia

This handout photo taken on May 8, 2017 released by the Wildlife Conservation Society on June 28, 2017 shows a conservationist examining 19 eggs of world's critically endangered Siamese Crocodile a long a river in Koh Kong province. AFP / IN HUL/ WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY Phnom Penh: Conservationists in Cambodia have found a nest with 19 eggs from one of the world's most endangered crocodiles, boosting hopes for a rare species threatened by poachers and habitat loss.

