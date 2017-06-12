Rainsy posts alleged CPP leaks

Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy posted a series of alleged government leaks to Facebook over the weekend, one of which purports to be a communication demanding his arrest - and the destruction of any "forces" opposing it - should he return to Cambodia. Rainsy, who is currently in self-exile in France, posted the purported leaked message - allegedly from Prime Minister Hun Sen to another official - on his Facebook page.

