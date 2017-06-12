Rainsy exile order lifted, but ex-CNR...

Rainsy exile order lifted, but ex-CNRP leader hints his return is dependent on pardon

The Council of Ministers yesterday ended the ban on the return of former opposition leader Sam Rainsy, an apparent reaction to the latter's comments the night before on a radio broadcast vowing to come back if the restrictions were dropped. Rainsy had been in self-imposed exile since November 2015 after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

