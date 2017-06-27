QR codes could prove to be a digital alternative to cash for Cambodia

A customer uses a smartphone to scan a QR code on a Pi Pay point of sale system yesterday in Phnom Penh. Global payments giant Visa is the first international financial firm to announce the roll out of a payment solution in Cambodia for quick response codes, or QR codes, those pixelated black and white squares designed to be read by a smartphone camera that have begun popping up at retail outlets throughout the capital.

