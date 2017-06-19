Q&A: Chris Kelly on A Cambodian Spring
A Cambodian Spring, a new feature-length documentary by filmmaker Chris Kelly , chronicles the turbulent evictions at Boeung Kak , the political evolution of monk Luon Sovath and the protests leading up to and following the 2013 national election. Shot over nine years, the film is the most intimate look yet from inside the protest movements as they grew, converged and - in the case of the Boeung Kak community - were unravelled by internal divisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC