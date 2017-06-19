Q&A: Chris Kelly on A Cambodian Spring

Q&A: Chris Kelly on A Cambodian Spring

A Cambodian Spring, a new feature-length documentary by filmmaker Chris Kelly , chronicles the turbulent evictions at Boeung Kak , the political evolution of monk Luon Sovath and the protests leading up to and following the 2013 national election. Shot over nine years, the film is the most intimate look yet from inside the protest movements as they grew, converged and - in the case of the Boeung Kak community - were unravelled by internal divisions.

Chicago, IL

