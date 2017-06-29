Pub Street and Angkor night market of...

Pub Street and Angkor night market of Cambodia's Siem Reap are captivating places for tourists

During my trip to Siem Reap in Cambodia in the last week of April, I spent some night hours at the famous Pub Street where one could have beer, taste a variety of food, listen to loud music and join the mob for dancing with the phosphorescent lights in the background. Those who are interested in shopping, the Angkor night market is located in the lanes of the Pub Street.

