The Ministry of Defence yesterday screened photographs of Prime Minister Hun Sen's personal journey as it announced its intention to incorporate Hun Sen's much-touted 'Win-Win Policy' and other achievements into the school curriculum. Students at schools in Cambodia will learn about the life, achievements and leadership of Prime Minister Hun Sen under a proposal by the Defence Ministry to change the nation's curriculum and introduce the ruling party's fiercely contested historical narrative into textbooks.

