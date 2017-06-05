Opposition's Strong Showing in Cambod...

Opposition's Strong Showing in Cambodia Vote May Signal Change in Election Landscape

Although the official results will not be released until June 25, the closely watched vote for Cambodia's commune council elections showed the opposition's growing strength and suggest that the national elections in 2018 will be a race between two parties. Political analyst Ou Virak, president of the Future Forum, a think tank in Phnom Penh, on Monday told Hello VOA, a radio call-in show, that the 2018 general election will be highly competitive.

