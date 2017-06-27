Opposition name smeared by ruling party
Deputy Prime Minister Bin Chhin, seen here speaking at an event last year, recently accused the opposition party of stealing the name 'Cambodia National Rescue Party'. The ruling party seems to have a new target in its campaign to criticise the opposition party, taking aim at the very name of the Cambodia National Rescue Party.
