One dead, 27 collapse at factory in D...

One dead, 27 collapse at factory in Dangkor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

Family members mourn the death of Khat Samoel, 43, a garment factory worker who died on Wednesday in Phnom Penh. Facebook In the country's latest mass fainting episode, one garment worker died after inhaling what authorities suspect to have been toxic fumes and 27 others collapsed at the Taiwanese-owned Accasette Garment factory in Phnom Penh's Dangkor district on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC