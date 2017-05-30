One dead, 27 collapse at factory in Dangkor
Family members mourn the death of Khat Samoel, 43, a garment factory worker who died on Wednesday in Phnom Penh. Facebook In the country's latest mass fainting episode, one garment worker died after inhaling what authorities suspect to have been toxic fumes and 27 others collapsed at the Taiwanese-owned Accasette Garment factory in Phnom Penh's Dangkor district on Wednesday.
