Official's wrist slapped for firing gun while fleeing accident

A screenshot of a video in which a police official can be seen attempting to flee the scene of an accident, before firing his gun when the vehicle attempted to pursue him in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Fresh News Interior Ministry Secretary of State Pol Lim's son will not be charged for firing a gun while fleeing a minor car accident on Saturday, and will instead only be punished in his capacity as a Traffic Department official, Kandal Police Chief Eav Chamroeun said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

