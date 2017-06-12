Officer arrested in Thailand had weapons in his vehicle

A Cambodian immigration officer arrested more than a week ago near the scene of an alleged weapons-smuggling bust in Thailand close to Cambodia's border was also carrying four firearms in his own vehicle, Thai-language news outlets have reported. Leang Piseth, a first lieutenant in the Ministry of Interior's General Department for Immigration, was taken into custody in Thailand's Trat province on Saturday, June 3, along with Phakhin Detphong, a Thai air force officer who was discovered to be transporting a cache of automatic rifles, machine guns, grenades and ammunition after his car crashed near the country's border with Cambodia's Koh Kong province.

