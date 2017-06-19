'No proof of genocide': defence

Khmer Rouge tribunal International Co-Prosecutor Nicholas Koumjian and his deputy, William Smith, during closing statements in Case 002/02 last week at the ECCC. ECCC There was "no proof of genocide" committed during the Khmer Rouge regime, lawyers for former leader Khieu Samphan said yesterday, while blaming the invading Vietnamese for wielding the loaded term as a political tool, in the final day of defence statements in Case 002/02.

