No end date set for railway line linking Cambodia and Thailand

Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport will hold a meeting with the Banteay Meanchey provincial governor later this week to discuss the status of a railway line linking Cambodia's capital to neighboring Thailand. Ly Borin, a spokesman for the transport ministry, said the meeting, to be held on Friday, will aim to determine an end date for the construction works.

