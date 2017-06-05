Nhek Bun Chhay stripped of title, surrenders firearms to MoD
Former military commander and leader of the Khmer National United Party Nhek Bun Chhay has been stripped of his government adviser title, a position equivalent to deputy prime minister. A royal decree requested by Prime Minister Hun Sen and signed by King Sihamoni on June 4 - the day of commune elections - ordered "to end His Excellency Nhek Bun Chhay from [his position as] adviser to the government, which is equal to deputy prime minister".
