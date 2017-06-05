New York is severely beaten by a furious mob in Cambodia
Computer programmer from New York is severely beaten by a furious mob 'after stealing a truck in drug-fuelled rampage' in Cambodia An American man was pelted with rocks and beaten by a furious mob after he stole a truck in Cambodia. He is accused of jumping into the vehicle, which was filled with earth, after the owner left the keys in the ignition last Friday.
