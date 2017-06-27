Nearly 300 UXO found at farm in Batta...

Nearly 300 UXO found at farm in Battambang

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Over 270 pieces of unexploded ordnance were unearthed yesterday in Battambang province after villagers reported the presence of explosives at their pepper plantation on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the head of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre , Heng Ratana, experts removed 273 explosives in Samlot district's Sung commune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC