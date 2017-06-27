Nearly 300 UXO found at farm in Battambang
Over 270 pieces of unexploded ordnance were unearthed yesterday in Battambang province after villagers reported the presence of explosives at their pepper plantation on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the head of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre , Heng Ratana, experts removed 273 explosives in Samlot district's Sung commune.
