Mystery surrounds arrest of Australian filmmaker for 'spying' in Cambodia

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Cambodia police will not say whether they intend to charge an Australian filmmaker detained under mysterious circumstances on Saturday in the capital Phnom Penh. Police have given different reasons for arresting James Ricketson, 68, ranging from espionage, living illegally in the country and flying a drone without permission.

Chicago, IL

