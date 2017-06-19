Minimum wage talks to begin in July

Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng chairs the opening ceremony of a training seminar on minimum wage policy yesterday in Phnom Penh. FACEBOOK Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng announced yesterday that this year's round of garment sector minimum wage negotiations would begin in July, with unionists cautiously optimistic that next year's national elections could benefit their cause despite calls from Sam Heng not to "politicise" the process.

