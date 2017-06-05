Master leaves l'bokator venue
Less than a month after opening, a Siem Reap restaurant and club showcasing the Cambodian martial art of l'bokator has dismissed its most visible partner. Grandmaster San Kimsean, the founder of the Bokator Academy and the Bokator Federation, is no longer involved in the club, citing a dispute with the owner over the pay provided to fighters.
