Man held by Thais linked to senior Cambodian officials

Cambodian immigration officer Leang Piseth, who is detained in Thailand on suspicion of smuggling weapons, is a relative by marriage of Defence Minister Tea Banh, as well as of recently reassigned Koh Kong Provincial Governor Bun Leut and retired high-ranking Police General Tham Sann, The Post has learned. The previously unreported family links between the senior officials and Piseth, a lieutenant in the Interior Ministry's General Department of Immigration, were confirmed in interviews with his relatives and officials in Koh Kong province late last week.

