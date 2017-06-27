The last week of April this year, I happened to visit the Kulen Mountain, considered by the tribals and Khmers as the most sacred mountain in Cambodia which is also called Phnom Kulen by the locals and considered a pious location because of the ancient temples hidden in the tree-clad lush mountain. The area has have been protected now as a part of the national park and for the foreigners, the entry is paid.

