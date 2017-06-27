Lush green Kulen Mountain with hidden...

Lush green Kulen Mountain with hidden temples and refreshing waterfalls in Cambodia: A must-see s...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

The last week of April this year, I happened to visit the Kulen Mountain, considered by the tribals and Khmers as the most sacred mountain in Cambodia which is also called Phnom Kulen by the locals and considered a pious location because of the ancient temples hidden in the tree-clad lush mountain. The area has have been protected now as a part of the national park and for the foreigners, the entry is paid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC