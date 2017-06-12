Late-filed complaints discarded by th...

Late-filed complaints discarded by the NEC

6 hrs ago

Cambodia's National Election Committee last week rejected 33 of 61 complaints filed over the conduct of June 4's commune election, according to a statement. The statement, released on Saturday, said the committee last week reviewed 49 complaints and ruled that 33 were submitted after the deadline, and therefore invalid.

