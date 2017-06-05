King Sejong Institute to open in 6 more overseas cities

The government said Wednesday that it will set up overseas institutes that offer foreigners Korean language courses and Korean culture activities at six universities in six additional countries. The six universities, designated as the new operators of the King Sejong Institute, are Yancheng Teachers University in China's Jiangsu Province, Astrakhan State University in Russia, Indiana University in the U.S. state of Indiana, the University of Barcelona in Spain, National University in Indonesia and the Royal University of Phnom Penh in Cambodia, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

