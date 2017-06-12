JC Cambodia Makes Inaugural Flight To...

JC Cambodia Makes Inaugural Flight To klia2

Malaysian National News Agency

JC International Airlines which made its inaugural flight to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 today, will have twice weekly flights from Phnom Penh-Kuala Lumpur. The Cambodian-registered airline was welcomed with a traditional water turret salute by the Malaysia Airports Airport Fire and Rescue Services.

Chicago, IL

