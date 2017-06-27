Jailed senator's wife set to take his seat for SRP

Jailed senator's wife set to take his...

14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

CNRP member Kun Lum Ang takes part in an event in May at the party's headquarters in Phnom Penh. Kun Lum Ang, the wife of jailed former opposition Senator Hong Sok Hour, is set to take up the Senate seat he vacated in February to avoid a new law that would have led to the forced dissolution of his party due to his criminal conviction .

Chicago, IL

