IFC, AMRU Rice to promote sustainable rice production in Cambodia

The International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group, has partnered with AMRU Rice, a rice export company in Cambodia, to launch a joint advisory project in Phnom Penh. As part of the partnership, the IFC will support AMRU Rice over a three-year period to implement the developed Sustainable Rice Platform standards and practices in the company's supply chain.

