Hun Sen slams watchdog for saying commune elections 'not completely free, fair'
Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday slammed the election monitoring coalition the Situation Room for describing the recent commune elections as not completely free and fair, and called for the arrest of "any spies in Cambodia", whether foreigners or citizens. In a wide-ranging speech to new civil service graduates in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen praised the running of the June 4 commune election , giving the new bipartisan National Election Committee's performance a grade of "very good".
