Hun Sen sets Senate elections for January

The next Senate elections will be held on January 14, according to a directive issued on Friday and ordered by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who noted earlier this month that his party's performance at the June 4 commune elections means it will almost definitely win the chamber. "Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to take Sunday, January 14, 2018, for the indirect elections to select the fourth mandate of the Senate," the document from the Council of Ministers says.

