Government's KNUP purge rolls on

The government has started stripping members of the Khmer National United Party of their state positions, as part of what KNUP officials have said is an effort to pressure them to abandon their leader, Nhek Bun Chhay, a former top military commander, and join the ruling Cambodian People's Party. According to separate royal decrees signed by King Norodom Sihamoni last week, five members of the minor party have been ousted from the government positions they gained in 2013 while members of royalist party Funcinpec, from which the KNUP split last year.

