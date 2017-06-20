Government still mum over arrested Au...

Government still mum over arrested Australian filmmaker

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodian officials yesterday remained tight-lipped on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Australian filmmaker James Ricketson, who was charged with gathering information prejudicial to national defence on Friday. If found guilty, Ricketson, 68, could face between five and 10 years in prison under Article 446 of the Cambodian Penal Code, which involves "receiving or collecting information, processes, objects, documents, computerised data or files, with a view to supplying them to a foreign state or its agents, which are liable to prejudice the national defence".

Chicago, IL

