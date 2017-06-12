Government increasing audits on local businesses

The tax department has stepped up its use of audits to scour through the filings of companies and individuals and penalise those deemed to be evading or misreporting their taxes, foreign investment advisory and tax firm DFDL Cambodia warned yesterday. Speaking at a workshop organised by the firm in Phnom Penh, Clint O'Connell, head of tax practice for DFDL Cambodia, explained that the rise of audits was in part due to the increased capacity of the General Department of Taxation to carry out its duties.

