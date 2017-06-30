GDT's hands tied on sign fees

GDT's hands tied on sign fees

Read more: Pnompenh Post

The tax authority yesterday refuted local media claims that it had endorsed a private sector call to end Phnom Penh City Hall's taxation of billboards and commercial signage throughout the capital, which advocates have said imposes an onerous levy on local businesses. In a clarification letter, the General Department of Taxation claimed a media outlet had misinterpreted its director's words during his recent meeting with a local business association, and emphasised that the GDT had no authority to prevent municipal officials from collecting fees on billboards and commercial signage within their jurisdiction.

