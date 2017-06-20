Garment workers protest at Ministry

Workers protest outside Ministry of Land against garment factory Universal Apparel Cambodia's decision to suspend union leaders yesterday in Phnom Penh. SINEAR About a thousand workers from the Southland garment factory yesterday protested outside the Ministry of Labour to demand intervention from the authorities to force the company to reinstate 10 unionists suspended from work after a strike began earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

