Four new governors named, some controversial figures

Khoung Sreng, seen greeting a supporter in a photograph posted on his Facebook page, was appointed Phnom Penh's new governor. Facebook Four officials have been elevated to become governors of three provinces and Phnom Penh, including controversial Deputy Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng, who will take over leadership of the capital from retiring current Governor Pa Socheatvong.

