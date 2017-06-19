Final NEC commune elections results released

Election officials spill ballots to begin counting earlier this month at Boeung Kengkong School, a polling station in Phnom Penh. The final results from the National Election Committee for the June 4 commune elections show the Cambodian People's Party taking 1,156 communes to the Cambodia National Rescue Party's 489 communes, ending the more than month-long local election process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.