Final NEC commune elections results released

Election officials spill ballots to begin counting earlier this month at Boeung Kengkong School, a polling station in Phnom Penh. The final results from the National Election Committee for the June 4 commune elections show the Cambodian People's Party taking 1,156 communes to the Cambodia National Rescue Party's 489 communes, ending the more than month-long local election process.

Chicago, IL

