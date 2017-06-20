Environment code due this year

Environment code due this year

Friday Read more: Pnompenh Post

Environment Minister Say Samal speaks at a meeting on the environmental code of conduct held at the ministry's headquarters in Phnom Penh yesterday. Cambodia plans to have an ambitious environmental code adopted by the end of this year, according to a legal adviser with the law firm helping to write the legislation, though conservationists yesterday remained wary about how it would be implemented.

Chicago, IL

