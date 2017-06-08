Dry season rice cultivation in Cambod...

Dry season rice cultivation in Cambodia's Tonle Sap Lake floodplain...

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Commercial dry-season rice cultivation in Cambodia's Tonle Sap Lake floodplain increasingly threatened the critically endangered Bengal Floricans, Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement on Thursday, citing a new study. "This and other threats put the species at high risk of extinction in the near future, unless it is managed appropriately," the statement said.

