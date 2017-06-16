Disadvantaged NSW students chosen for 'breathtaking' Cambodia experience
Dale Clarke, 16, has never left Sydney's south west, but he and four other special needs students are now packing their bags for a trip to Cambodia to teach orphaned primary school students about Australia. Dale, who suffers from anxiety disorder, transferred to the specific purpose Campbell House School from the local mainstream school two years ago, and says the opportunities now open to him are "just breathtaking".
