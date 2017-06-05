CPP's political grudge? Purported memo suggests cutting funds to CNRP-aligned communes

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters on his way to speak at a forum to thank voters yesterday in Kandal's Koh Thom district. Facebook Opposition leader Kem Sokha yesterday visited Kandal's Sa'ang and Koh Thom districts, where his party won large at Sunday's commune elections, mocking in a public speech a purported ruling party document that requests funding to the areas be cut "to make the people who voted for the opposition experience difficulties".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.