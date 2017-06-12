CPP wins Doung recount

The National Election Committee ruled yesterday that Svay Rieng's Doung commune would be awarded to the ruling Cambodian People's Party on a slim margin of two votes after a highly contentious recount on Monday saw both major parties contesting the validity of multiple ballots. After a full recount, the NEC said the results now stood at 2,611 votes to the CPP and 2,609 to the CNRP, handing the commune that was initially won by the opposition to the ruling party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.